The natural hair movement hasn’t just changed the way that we style and care for our hair but also the images that we want to see. Its representation in media, social and now even our kid’s cartoons have come full circle and natural hair is finally getting the glory it so deserves, yes, complete with theme song. The new Netflix series ‘Karmas World’ created, executive produced and staring Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, centers around a young girl starting middle school and learning to stay true to herself through music. The show is inspired by Ludacris and his real life daughter Karma, and a lot of real-life situations that Karma actually went through. Ludacris and his daughter Karma Bridges spent more than a decade perfecting the music, images, and writing for the series.

Watch the full “Proud of My Hair” video right here: https://t.co/JzjyCbGGTu 💜✨ https://t.co/lrD89QcSGG — Karma's World (@KarmasWorldHQ) November 8, 2021

What makes the show special is that Bridges wanted to change the way Black girls see their hair and also give them a voice in finding solutions on communicating their feelings and the real-life situations they have to deal with on a daily basis. “Black girls deal with a lot when it comes to their hair and it was the most important thing in the world to me to create something that had meaning and something that gives a voice to the voiceless. All black girls dealt with people touching their hair without asking, the combing, and the process of styling to achieve certain looks. Sometimes it’s not the easiest to deal with but the textures are so beautiful. When you understand our heritage and the long line of beautiful textures, hair, and strength that you come from it is extremely a moment in time when you start feeling proud about your hair. You begin to understand the resilience that our hair has. As a girl dad, I’m proud to say that all young black girls should be proud of their hair because of where we come from.” Karma world is now streaming and the latest music video ‘Proud of my Hair’ can be streamed on all music platforms.

See Below as Luda gets a workout into the soundtrack.

