Rick Ross is getting ready to release his new album Richer Than I Ever Been and he is definitely living his raps. The Hip-Hop superstar appeared on REVOLT’s new show, Assets Over Liabilities, and spoke about his life of riches, including buying a new Atlanta home.

For Rozay, copping the crib assisted in fulfilling some dreams.

“Homes was something I was always fascinated about, so me and my homies started coming up to Atlanta. We used to ride by here all the time [we would pull over] and just be like God damn,” Rozay said. “After I got my deal and my situation, I bought a million-dollar home maybe two minutes from here that I still own that’s right around the corner just so I can ride by it every day while I’m in Atlanta, and that’s what the play was.”

