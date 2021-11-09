The NBA City Edition jerseys already emerged and stunned the league and fans, but can the G League get some love? The NBA G League’s Austin Spurs have announced an alternate identity for the first time in team history.

During three games of the 2021-22 season, the Austin Spurs will replace their names with Los Raros de Austin, translating to “the Austin weirdos.”

The name aligns with the “Keep Austin Weird” slogan of the city and the “o” in Raros depicts a basketball. The team’s Los Raros logo is inspired by Mexico’s mythical alebrige creaturs.

The logo’s bat-winged ears pay homage to the Mexican free-tailed bats beneath the Congress Avenue Bridge, and the vibrant colors of Barton Creek Blue, Dark Sky Indigo, Marquee Magenta and Texas Sun Yellow tie into the city’s landscape.

Fans will have the opportunity to see Los Raros de Austin on Nov. 27, Jan. 9 and March 5 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Following the game on March 5, the jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Mexic-Arte Museum, which is dedicated to enriching the community through education programs, exhibitions and the collection, preservation and interpretation of Mexican, Latino and Latin American art and culture.

You can see the uniforms below and cop one here.