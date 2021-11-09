The already hobbled Philadelphia 76ers have lost their best player. Philly big man Joel Embiid has tested positive for COVID-19 and now will be sidelined for several games.

Per the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Embiid will have to sit for 10 games, which could have him miss the next five games. Tobias Harris, Matissee Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe were already sidelined for the team with COVID-19.

With Embiid on the sideline, Andre Drummond will start for the Sixers, ESPN reports. So far during the season, Embiid is averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and a career-high 4.0 assists.

