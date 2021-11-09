Russell Wilson will be coming out of that tunnel for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Wilson was on the pine for the last few weeks due to a finger injury and Geno Smith held down the job as best as possible.

With the Seahawks sitting at 3-5 a division title may be out of reach, but they can still secure a wildcard spot. Wilson gives hope for that by placing a video on his timeline that will electrify fans and is captioned “It’s Time.”

“I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation,” Dr. Steve Shin told ESPN.

You can see the video below.