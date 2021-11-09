According to a report from TMZ, Ezra Blount, the youngest victim in the Astroworld Festival tragedy, is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for the injuries he sustained atthe festival that could cost him his life.

According to the lawsuit filed by famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Ezra was “suddenly forced to watch in terror as several concertgoers were injured and killed” during the crowd stampede. The lawsuit added that Ezra was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” and watched as people were trying to save “unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety.”

The lawsuit says that 9-year-old Ezra remains in a coma and on life support because of the severe damage to his liver, kidney and brain. The lawsuit says this will overall impair his “ability to grow and thrive.”

Advertisement

The lawsuit places blame on Scott, Live Nation and other entities, saying that they “egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety and lives” of all concertgoers. The suit accuses them of gross negligence, which directly caused Ezra’s injuries and “indescribable emotional pain and mental anguish.” Ezra and his father are seeking general damages, as well as exemplary damages.

TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.