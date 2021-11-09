Day N Vegas is the next big festival set to go down and was supposed to feature Travis Scott. Following the Astroworld tragedy, Scott has pulled out the fest and the Day N Vegas team has confirmed.

“The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning,” the account tweeted. ‘We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend. Please take care of yourself and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days.”

In replacement, Post Malone will appear.

