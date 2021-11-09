[WATCH] Pastor Tackles Man Who Pulls Gun Out At Nashville Church

The man accused of pulling out a gun during a Nashville church service is facing multiple charges.

Police say 26-year-old Dezire Baganda walked up to the altar Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church and waved a gun at the congregation. He pulled his gun out as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

He was swiftly tackled by the Tennessee pastor and other members were able to get the gun. They held him down until police arrived.

He is charged on more than a dozen counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s in jail on 375-thousand-dollar bond and has a court date on Wednesday.

Watch the pastors heroic actions in the video below.

