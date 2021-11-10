Coi Leray‘s “Twinnem” is already one of the best and most popular singles of 2021. Leray officially reloads the single with DaBaby.


The original single pulled in 22 million-plus streams and 13 million views on the music video. Taking over TikTok, it inspired a staggering 5 million video creates, yielding 6 billion global views thus far. Not to mention, it vaulted to #1 on the US TikTok Chart #2 on the US/Global Billboard Triller Chart.

The remix brings the energy of Leray matched by DaBaby who lets off a stream of smooth and dynamic bars.

You can tap into her new release below.