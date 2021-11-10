Hip-Hop giant Death Row Records has collaborated with Beatsource, the digital music service for open-format DJs, to launch limited edition Jetpack DJ Bags available to pre-order today.

Limited to 500 units, the ultra-compact bag is built for the digital age of DJing, designed to carry all the essentials necessary for DJing with controllers or CDJ style decks. It includes custom Death Row Records 30th-anniversary branding as well as a DJ rendition of the iconic Death Row character. Each bag includes a sticker sheet, dog tags, and co-branded packaging.

In discussing the collaboration, Brandon Squar, SVP of Marketing and Sales of Death Row Records/MNRK said, “The tag says it all: ‘Death Row Records has been serving DJs since 1991.’ This is the ultimate way to celebrate the legendary hip-hop music from Death Row & the DJs spinning records for the last 30 years.”

