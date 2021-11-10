Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothin’ to f*ck with.

The Wu-Tang Clan series Wu-Tang: An American Saga will be back for a third and final season, which was announced following season 2’s finale airing last week, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The scripted drama series based on the formation of the iconic hip-hop group that birthed the careers of legendary rappers RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon has a 96 percent score among viewers with a 76 percent score among critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Can we get a SUUUUU for Season 3? #WuTangOnHulu pic.twitter.com/3DTaO6tJeq — Wu-Tang: An American Saga (@WuTangOnHulu) November 4, 2021

Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease. The series is executive produced by Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Method Man, and Brian Grazer. Season 2 ends with the clan riding a wave behind the release of their debut album, but about to face an extreme obstacle with the group’s solo debut albums being lost in a flood.

Advertisement

MORE: PleasrDAO & Others Own Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’

No official word on the premiere of Season 3 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. More news as it becomes available. Watch the entire season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, streaming now on Hulu.