It seems as if Kendrick is starting fresh as the anticipation for his forthcoming album continues to rise.

Earlier this year the Compton MC announced that his upcoming album will be his last under Top Dawg Entertainment. It was recently announced that he would now be managed by Anthony Saleh, who is also Nas’s manager.

The news was announced in a recent music industry roundup on HITS Daily Double, by TIDAL’s Chief Content Officer and rap journalist Elliott Wilson. “Kendrick’s new manager touts hip-hop superstar’s first U.S. live show in years with huge Vegas engagement. Bet everything on the K. Dot,” the blurb reads.

Advertisement

Wilson then added, “Didn’t realize my guy Anthony Saleh @Dude_Br0 was managing Kendrick Lamar,” Wilson tweeted on Monday (November 8) along with a clip of the story. “Wow. Big moves. Congrats.”

Didn't realize my guy Anthony Saleh @Dude_Br0 was managing Kendrick Lamar. Wow. Big moves. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/1d5gPlKMjS — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) November 9, 2021

Anthony Saleh has been in the game for a while. He began managing Nas when he was only 23. Saleh also founded a company called Emagen Investment Group four years after he founded Emagen Entertainment Group. His investment group had helped Nas invest his money into then start up companies such as Coinbase.

Prior to Saleh, Dave Free had served as Kendrick’s manager dating back to the 2000’s when Kendrick went by K.Dot. While Dave Free might no longer serve as Kendrick’s manager, he left TDE in 2019 and co-founded the creative media company PgLang with Kendrick in March 2020.

It’ll be interesting to see what moves K.Dot makes next.