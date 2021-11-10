Recording artist-actor Kid Cudi, 37, is launching a new production company called Mad Solar Productions and already released it’s first project in his new Amazon Studios documentary titled A Man Named Scott. “We Here Now,” Cudi tweets with a planet birthing nine-second trailer that introduces the company logo on Twitter.

WE HERE NOW.



🎥📺🚀🪐☄️ pic.twitter.com/b94muuoisW — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) November 5, 2021

Following his introduction, The Chosen One tells his 2.7 million Twitter followers to watch his new documentary ‘til the end to see his company logo appear. Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, announced the arrival of his documentary last October. The Kid Cudi story tells the rise and influence of the Cleveland, Ohio native-turned-visionary while making his classic debut album, Man on the Moon. The documentary features an all-star cast of close friends, including Kanye West, Shia LaBeaouf, and Pharrell Williams.

Here’s the documentary’s synopsis :

In 2009, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi released his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. A genre-bending album that broke barriers by featuring songs dealing with depression, anxiety, and loneliness, it resonated deeply with young listeners and launched Cudi as a musical star and cultural hero.

Last January, Kid Cudi teased a TV series in the works with award-winning recording artist/actor/director Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together,” Cudi tweeted out. “Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted. 50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart.”

In other news, Kid Cudi preparing to go on a world tour in support of his latest album Man on the Moon III (Republic Records) in 2022. Musically, Cudder is reportedly working on a new album, which tie-in with the upcoming Netflix series, titled Entergalactic, and a highly-anticipated collaboration album with Travis Scott under the dynamic duo, The Scotts, that’s scheduled to drop 2022.

Really messed up about the news at Astroworld. My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one lastnight and everyone who was injured. Sad fuckin day man — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) November 6, 2021

On Sunday (Nov. 6), Kid Cudi tweets to fans his condolences to the friends and families who lost their lives at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, stating, “Really messed up about the news at Astroworld. My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one last night and everyone who was injured. Sad fuckin day man.”

Watch the trailer to the Kid Cudi documentary A Man Named Scott, below.