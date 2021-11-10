Lecrae is aiming to help his fans “Protect The Bag” in a new YouTube series that promotes building a financial legacy.

The weekly “edutainment” series is produced in partnership with Experian, a leading information services company, and Lecrae’s own 3 Strand Films.

“I am on a mission to spread the word on financial education because when I was growing up, I wasn’t educated about money or budgeting and had to learn a lot about it the hard way,” shares Lecrae. “I want to make sure others who grew up like me have the knowledge to build their own financial legacy. People need financial literacy broken down in ways they can understand and I’m excited to partner with Experian to present this content, produced by my production team, 3 Strand Films.”

The series is part scripted-sketch and part guest-interview, allowing Lecrae to get into the basics of financial health with themes including budgeting, identity protection, saving, investing and more.

“The Protect The Bag web series allows me to walk in multiple spaces simultaneously,” Lecrae said. “I get to host a show that continues the work of Restoration by educating people about financial literacy, but there is also an element of creativity and entertainment that pulls out the best in me. “

The celebrity friends that will be featured include Coco Jones, WHATUPRG, Kyle Korver, Tyler Lockett, and Michael Porter, Jr. You can see the first episode below.