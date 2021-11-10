Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have fans flocking to their local restaurant to try Hottie Sauce on the famous Chicken Sandwich. The initial edition of the collaboration debuted co-branded merch and now the two pop culture icons have unveiled their Second drop.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The second drop of the Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes merch collection is called Animegan. The second drop features a range of hot items, including a unisex graphic t-shirt, pull-over hoodie, tote bag, bandana, and a plush toy. The collection was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion’s love for anime and features custom illustrations and designs by McFlyy: the graphic designer, visual artist, and fashion stylist known for collaborating with notable global apparel brands.

Starting today, the Animegan merch will be available for purchase at TheeHottieSauce.com.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
MTS Drop2 916
MTS Drop2 169
MTS Food Shot
Lifestyle Individual 1