Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have fans flocking to their local restaurant to try Hottie Sauce on the famous Chicken Sandwich. The initial edition of the collaboration debuted co-branded merch and now the two pop culture icons have unveiled their Second drop.

The second drop of the Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes merch collection is called Animegan. The second drop features a range of hot items, including a unisex graphic t-shirt, pull-over hoodie, tote bag, bandana, and a plush toy. The collection was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion’s love for anime and features custom illustrations and designs by McFlyy: the graphic designer, visual artist, and fashion stylist known for collaborating with notable global apparel brands.

Starting today, the Animegan merch will be available for purchase at TheeHottieSauce.com.

Advertisement