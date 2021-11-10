According to a report from Deadline, HBO renewed offset’s fashion series The Hype after completing a successful season this past August.

Ten new fashion designers will compete in season two for the $150,000 cash prize and collaboration with StockX. Offset serves as producer and judge on the show, making a name for himself in the fashion world with his acute eye for edgy street wear, exclusive designer garments and a sneaker collection of over 3,000 pairs.

The Hustle Continues…



The Hype, Season 2 is coming soon to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/AflbZNoAkZ — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 10, 2021

Season 1 worked as the blueprint, boasting special guests like Cardi B, Dapper Dan and Wiz Khalifa, which helped to bring back Complex‘s Speedy Morman to return as host. Chicago native Justin Mesinger took the crown last year, while Lumières’ Kai Nguyen was the runner up.

