The Cleveland Browns running back room has been hit by COVID-19. Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for the virus, which puts their status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in question.

According to ESPN, both running backs are vaccinated, and to take the field on Sunday, both players would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to take the court.

With Chubb out, the running back position would be held down by Kareem Hunt. Unfortunately, Hunt is on the injured reserve list due to a calf injury. The Browns still have D’Ernest Johnson available as he has tested negative and is also vaccinated.

