It definitely feels as if a black cloud is hovering over the Las Vegas Raiders lately. The Raiders waived cornerback Damon Arnette after a video surfaced on social media with him holding up several guns and threatening to kill someone.

“Very painful decision,” said Raiders general manager Mike Mayock in a conference call. “We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in all aspects of his life.

“There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can’t stand, we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line — the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

The Raiders last week released receiver Henry Ruggs III in the wake of his car crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs and Arnette were the Raiders’ two first-round picks in 2020.

“We just lost Ruggs and Arnette, our two first round picks, in the period of 7 days,”said Mayock. “Am I sick to my stomach right now on a lot of levels? Yes.

Arnette has been on injured reserve since week 4 of the NFL season and as it appears, clearly had too much time on his hands. Now, the Raiders, as an organization, are dealt with the task of turning the Las Vegas persona isn’t a bad thing and these are simply isolated situations.