It was only a matter of time before the Squid Game sequel was in development. Variety notes the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the plans at a screening and Q&A in Los Angeles.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang told the Associated Press. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Although Hwang is in the creative process, a second season has not been approved by Netflix. But one would find it hard to believe that Netflix would walk away from the opportunity. Saying Squid Game is a hit is a massive understatement. With over 130 million viewers, Bloomberg reports the Korean series will generate $900 million in value for Netflix.

The series cost $21.4 million to produce the entire season. A representative for Netflix did not provide confirmation of the reports, however, metrics confirm the number.

“Netflix does not discuss these metrics outside the company and takes significant steps to protect them from disclosure,” the attorney said.

132 million people have watched at least two minutes of the series in the first 23 days of the show, blowing past Netflix’s Bridgerton, which held the record.

In Squid Game, 456 participants who are financially strapped compete in children’s games that turn deadline to win a cash prize worth billions. Throughout the series, people gang up and often betray each other to be the last man standing.