Travis Scott is maintaining he was not aware of the severity of the situation at Astroworld. TMZ now reports after leaving the stage, Scott went to an after-party at Dave & Buster’s.

TMZ notes Travis Scott was never informed about the deaths in the festival, nor the hundreds of people who were injured. “Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place,” a source noted.

The D&B after-party was hosted by Drake, who also was reportedly unaware of the deaths and injuries that occurred earlier in the night. Once Scott was alerted of the issue, he left the party.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Travis Scott has announced he will cover all of the funeral costs and provide further assistance to individuals impacted by the festival in Houston. Travis has partnered with BetterHelp for free one-on-one online therapy and is aligning with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to direct all those in need to proper mental health services.

In addition, Scott is continuing to work with Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders, the first of many steps to assist in the grieving and recovery process.

BetterHelp, in conjunction with Travis, will be offering free one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up using their dedicated link – www.betterhelp.com/cactusjackfoundation. BetterHelp will also direct those in immediate need to NAMI, who has a dedicated national hotline, available Monday – Friday from 10am to 10pm ET. This hotline can be reached at 1-800-950-NAMI 1 (844-950-6264). NAMI’s Greater Houston chapter will direct incoming callers to the BetterHelp portal established via this partnership and ensure access to various counseling services, psychoeducation, community-based healing circles, support groups, and other related services.