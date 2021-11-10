It was announced on Tuesday that actor Leonardo DiCaprio was in final talks to start as Jim Jones in an upcoming biopic. However, its not the Jim Jones that many people on the internet instantly thought of.

Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play the infamous Jim Jones.https://t.co/mdBoGwyOue — /Film (@slashfilm) November 9, 2021

Instead, DiCaprio is set to play Jim Jones, the former cult leader of the Peoples Temple who was responsible for nearly a thousand murder-suicides of his followers in Guyana between 1955 and 1978. Not the original member of Dipset.

Like always, the internet is going to internet, and memes started to quickly circulate with DiCaprio’s face replacing Jim Jones in pictures with the other members of Dipset. Despite the mix up, the memes were hilarious.

I heard Leo was gonna play Jim Jones pic.twitter.com/I7qqGKOqgh — Sighorny Weaver (@BITTHEBIGAPPLE) November 9, 2021

I like some of the DiCaprio movies, wtf does he know about Dipset? https://t.co/gs4gOZMUMK — The Truest (@dre___843) November 9, 2021

Im sorry but mixing up the rapper Jim Jones and Jim Jones the murderous cult leader is almost as funny as Joe Biden vs Joe Budden LMFAOOOOOO — Price of the brick going up (@jiggyjayy2) November 9, 2021

Jim Jones, whose name is actually Joseph Guillermo Jones II, responded to the memes on Instagram with a picture of DiCaprio replacing his face.

“I’m a have to show him how to throw up then gang Signs. He gone need some gang tutoring lol 😂. They said it would b Leo or Denzel I said Leo n me could pass for brothers. Don’t u see th resemblance. Box office Shit lol

Leo plays me in th new Jim Jones movie harlem we up,” Jones said.