Vanessa Bryant’s Attorneys Ask Judge To Punish L.A. County Officials For Destroying Evidence

Vanessa Bryant wants judge to punish L.A. County Officials.

Attorneys for Kobe Bryant’s widow are asking a judge to issue a punishment to Los Angeles County, after key evidence in her lawsuit was allegedly destroyed.

Vanessa Bryant’s attorneys say L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered his deputies to delete graphic cellphone photos they allegedly took at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

Bryant is suing the county over the alleged photo sharing claiming emotional distress, and a violation of privacy.

Bryant’s legal team says Villanueva knew the evidence had to be preserved, but ordered the photos be deleted anyway.

Villanueva allegedly gave the order after receiving a complaint that a deputy was showing off the photos at a bar last year.

The matter is expected to be discussed on November 29 in Los Angeles.

