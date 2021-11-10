Big Sean and Hit-Boy hop into their new What You Expect EP to deliver a video for “The One.”

The black and white visual takes you in the scenic booth before they hit the hills to keep it a bit more up close and personal.

Big Sean and Hit-Boy teamed for the new EP, What You Expect. The new release comes with a new video for “What a Life,” which you can see below.

The tag team of Big Sean and Hit-Boy stretches back as far as “Clique” dropped on the 2012 G.O.O.D. Music album and as recent as “Deep Reverence” from Sean’s 2020 album Detroit 2.

You can tap into their latest work below.