Snoop Dogg is marching forward to his The Algorithm album, releasing the music video for “Murder Music.” The Doggfather is joined by Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes.

The Algorithm will be released as a part of Snoop’s new position with Def Jam Records.

In his recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Snoop spoke on his new role as an executive creative and strategic consultant at Def Jam, saying, “I was a fan of Def Jam Records as a kid, and knowing the talent that they have over there and the opportunity that was waiting on me, I wanted to go over there and give a lot of opportunity to the artists over there to get some information, some wisdom and some guidance from me and then also develop some new acts and give some opportunity.”

The Algorithm is out on November 19.