According to several confirmed reports, Rashawn Bennett aka YFN Lucci will go to trial to face murder and racketeering charges in May 2022.

The report says that the charges are linked to an alleged gang shooting that left 29-year-old James Adams dead. Bennett was arrested in December of last year and charged with murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, a violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) Act, and multiple counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Bennett appeared in court yesterday, where a judge set his trial date for May 12, 2022.

