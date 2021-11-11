If you are a fan of Bryson Tiller then you may be excited to hear the news that the singer is making his way back into the music scene and preparing to share new music with fans.

Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys. This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.. “A Different Christmas” releases everywhere next Friday, Nov. 19th. pic.twitter.com/KLi8abcOhC — tiller (@brysontiller) November 10, 2021

The multi-platinum-selling singer took to social media to announce the new music. “Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys,” he stated. “This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.. A Different Christmas.” He added, “Happy Holidays from me to you, especially if you’re spending them alone!”

Tiller says that the project expected to release November 19th is inspired by Justin Beiber and Ariana Grande, referring to the pop singer’s 2011 “under the Mistletoe” project and Grande’s 2013 and 2015 Christmas Projects, “Christmas Kisses” and “Christmas and Chill.”

It’s safe to say Tiller is really feeling the holiday spirit as the singer previously released his mixtape sequel “Killer Instinct 2:The Nightmare Before” in the spirit of Halloween.

Will you be tuning into “A Different Christmas?”