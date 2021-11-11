Doja Cat will headline 2022 New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The event will also feature Swedish DJ and record producer, Alesso.

The two will perform for the crowd on the resort’s legendary oceanfront poolscape. Those looking to join the celebration can discover the iconic resort’s New Year’s Eve packages available now at fontainebleau.com/nye.

“We’re thrilled to announce Doja Cat and Alesso to help us ring in the New Year,” said Phil Goldfarb, President & COO of Fontainebleau Miami Beach. “With past artists including Lady Gaga, Drake and Justin Bieber, New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau is one of the most talked about events of the season, and with Doja Cat and Alesso this year, we are excited to raise the bar and provide another memorable New Year’s Eve celebration for our guests.”

The New Year’s Eve gig will close a tremendous year for Doja Cat, which featured her passing Drake for the most monthly listens on Spotify. The “Kiss Me More” singer reigns in with 63.6M monthly listeners on the streaming service with singles such as “Need to Know,” “Get Into It,” “Streets,” and more. The six God himself is right under Doja coming in at 63.3M Spotify listeners.

