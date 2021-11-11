Dope Labs, the weekly podcast series that blends pop culture and science, has returned with its fourth episode. In an exclusive clip of episode 1, Titi and Zakiya chat with acclaimed authors Dr. Gale Sinatra and Dr. Barbara Hofer about their book “Science Denial: Why it Happens and What to Do About It,” exploring the psychological issues that keep folks from having a broad understanding of science as well as solutions to combat the spread of misinformation.

Hosted by Dr. Titi Shodiya and Dr. Zakiya Whatley, rising star experts and women of color disrupting the STEM space, the acclaimed series is bringing back a full episode slate that explores scientific phenomenon through a black lens with respect to pop culture.

With the new season, Dope Labs continues the mission of making science accessible to everybody, including and especially marginalized communitities that have little representation in the field.

