Eve took to Instagram proclaiming this was the best birthday ever. Instead of turning up with friends at a club. The rapper who turned 43, celebrated her birthday Wednesday, November 10 choose a quiet moment with her husband, Maximillion Cooper to celebrate as they both strolled the English country stopping to take selfies and giving us a side profile of her baby bump. She looked picture perfect and glowed wearing a grey sweater, cream cardigan, black boots, black leggings, and a black hat. The hashtags told the story of how she was obviously feeling #bestbirthdayever @mrgumball3000 ❤️ #englishcountryside #happiness 🥰

While many of her 2.4 million followers wished her a happy birthday, alot of them commented on how amazing she looked. Her costar Naturi Nauton You look beautiful girl! I’m so happy for you! Enjoy ur birthday luv! ❤️ 🥳; Gwen Stephani with adorable b day girl ❤️ and Eryka Badu with simply Maa 😍. The baby due to be born in Februaray 2022 we are looking forward to seeing more of eve and her growing baby bump.