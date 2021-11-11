JAY-Z is currently battling Parlux Fragrances in court, leading to a tip from the FBI to Hov: delete your emails. Complex notes, the Federal Bureau shared that information with the Billionaire after he expressed hacking concerns.

Hov reached out to the FBI expressing that his email was being hacked, the agency suggested that he remove them. In the suite with Parlux, Hov made an appearance in October where he balked at a perceived breach of contract.

JAY-Z would also detail in court that Parlux did “crappy” work and he did more than his fair share of promoting the brand. “I’ve always had problems with the quality of lazy work that was coming from Parlux,” Jay told a brand lawyer, according to the New York Daily News.

Last week, just a day after launching his new account and immediately promoting his new film The Harder They Fall, Jigga has left. Grand opening, Grand closing. The movie is now available on Netflix and during his time on the app, the GOAT only followed his wife Beyonce.

Jay-Z has deleted his Instagram account just one day after joining. pic.twitter.com/4hapB5KljN — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 4, 2021

Hov serves as a producer for the film. The Harder They Fall’s director, writer, composer, and producer is Jeymes Samuel. James Lassiter also serves as a producer.