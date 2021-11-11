Many people have taken the route of criticizing Astroworld founder Travis Scott for the eight deaths and countless injured during this year’s Astroworld festival, but Kylie Jenner has gone public to defend the father of her child, releasing a statement in his defense as well as sending condolences to the family and friends of those who perished.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” Kylie wrote on her IG story. “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

Kylie, who was also present at the festival with their daughter Storm, wrote, “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

Advertisement

She continued, “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”