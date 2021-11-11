The second of three men charged with supplying the fentanyl that led to rapper Mac Miller’s overdose death has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday, Ryan Reavis is agreeing to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

The 38-year-old supplied counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer who is also charged with Mac Miller’s death. The dealer is accused of selling them to the musician.

Mac Miller, whose legal name was Malcolm James McCormick, died from an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

Reavis, who now lives in Lake Havasu, Arizona, will formally enter a guilty plea at a future date. He is taking responsibility for his role in the death, said his attorney, Cori Ferrentino.

“He acted as a runner and delivered what he believed to be pills containing oxycodone. He did not know the pills contained fentanyl,” Ferrentino told NBC News. “He is very remorseful for his actions and the tragic loss of life.”

The third person charged, Cameron James Pettit, has entered in a plea of not guilty.

The plea agreements for Walter and Reavis say the “Circles” rapper “would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that the Drug Enforcement Administration says is fueling the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, sometimes without the user’s knowledge.

