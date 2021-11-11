Recently released former Las Vegas wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was formally charged Wednesday with four felonies and one misdemeanor following a car crash that left a woman and her dog dead.

Ruggs is currently out of jail after posting $150,000 in bail. He was formally charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence causing death, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of a loaded gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Ruggs didn’t appear for his hearing and his attorneys didn’t enter any pleas on his behalf. If convicted on all charges, Ruggs could be facing over 50 years in prison. Ruggs is scheduled back in court on December 8th.

Advertisement