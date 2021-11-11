Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings running back, has been accused of abusing a former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, a sergeant in the U.S. Army. The attack reportedly caused a concussion.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune noted the incident occurred during an altercation at Cook’s home in 2020. The woman has filed a lawsuit in Dakota County District Court accusing the star RB of assault, battery, and false imprisonment.

In response, Cook’s attorney, Dave Valentini, stated the woman broke into his residence and assaulted him and then attempted to extort him of millions of dollars.

The team is aware of the incident and have released a statement:

“Recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer also spoke on the matter with the media.

Coach Zimmer on Dalvin Cook pic.twitter.com/G5GdBzUSgo — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 10, 2021

Trimble stated she flew to Cook’s home in Minnesota with the intent of gathering her things before she received “a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell.” Trimble also stated she used mace on him before grabbing a gun out of his bedroom and phoning for help, eventually being attacked by Cook who used a broom. She told medical personnel she was in an ATV accident when she got back to Florida.

Valentini tells a different story for Cook, stating Trimble used a garage door opener she stole and attacked both upon entry with mace and held them at gunpoint for hours.

At the moment, Cook has not been charged.