True Religion to Launch Collection With 2 Chainz as Part of the ‘T.R.U. Realigion’ Anniversary Tour

2 Chainz’s T.R.U. Realigion anniversary is getting even bigger. True Religion, iconic American apparel and accessories brand, announced the launch of its upcoming, limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with 2 Chainz. The collection launches on November 17.

The capsule collection will include T.R.U. REALigion branded denim jackets, hoodies, short-sleeve tees, long-sleeve tees, and accessories, such as hats and bandanas, and will range in price from $20-$200.

Today marks a day that has come to fruition thru fashion culture and music , I never realized how a “mixtape “ cover could be so iconic based on fashion and preference! My collab with @truereligion drops Nov 17 https://t.co/OLGYjXheVp pic.twitter.com/PGRSPk9Woj — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 10, 2021

Consumers can join the waitlist for early access to the collection on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with the ability to then purchase items on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the day before it officially launches to the public.

Last week, 2 Chainz has re-released the T.R.U Realigion Mixtape on its 10 year anniversary. The new edition comes with the new songs “Wreck” feat. Big Sean and “Sofa” feat. Wiz Khalifa.

2 Chainz is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of his T.R.U. Realigion tape with DJ Drama. The duo will hit the road for a co-headlining tour that is presented by True Religion Brand Jeans.

The T.R.U. Realigion anniversary tour will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 23, then go on to hit Myrtle Beach, SC on November 26, Charlotte, NC on November 27, Atlanta, GA on November 28 and Silver Spring, MD on November 30. Additional tour dates TBD.

“10 years ago me n @djdrama did a classic mixtape,” Chainz wrote on Instagram. “Fast fwd 10 years later let’s take this show on the road for my day 1 fans Spotify Presale out now tickets Go on sale this Friday‼️”