White Boy Rick Shares New Comment on Eminem’s Portrayal of Him in ‘BMF’

White Boy Rick Shares New Comment on Eminem’s Portrayal of Him in ‘BMF’

Eminem is soon to hit the STARZ screen as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s hit series BMF. Over the weekend, the episode leaked and gave a glimpse of Shady in character.

Following the reveal, VladTV reached out to the real Rick and received another statement on how he feels about Em’s portrayal.

“Eminem is awesome! And it was an honor! Detroit!!!” Rick wrote.

Advertisement

Episode 7 of BMF is the best work i have done directing to date.I’m disappointed that STARZ handled this so poorly. I used my personal relationships to make things happen they couldn’t have made happen. @eminem thank you for doing this for me. I love you bro. pic.twitter.com/rxgCALkGuz — 50cent (@50cent) November 7, 2021

Earlier this year, it was revealed Eminem will be stepping back into acting, appearing as White Boy Rick in the forthcoming BMF series led by 50 Cent.

“Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem,” 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. “Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s— is out of here.”

Slim Shady will guest star in the Black Mafia Family on Starz in a cameo appearance.

The real White Boy Rick saw the news and co-signed the casting. “Of course, it’s Eminem so that’s an honor to have him portray me in a series,” Rick said. “He was actually one of the first people that was looking at doing the movie about me so it’s pretty cool that later down the line, he gets to take on this role.”

He added, “Everything he does, he does very well. His music, it speaks for itself. He’s an icon, he’s a legend. This, for him, will be a small thing. I think he’ll kill it whatever he does.”

50 Cent echoed the sentiments of having Emineonboardrd.

“I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF,” 50 Cent said in a statement to The Wrap. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

White Boy Rick, born Rick Wershe Jr., was an FBI informant that ran guns and drugs as part of a Detroit gang. He was cast aside by the FBI and arrested for cocaine suspension. He eventually was sentenced to life in prison but released in June 2020 at the age of 50.

BMF is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who rose from the streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and created one of the most powerful crime families in American history.