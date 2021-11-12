Eric Bellinger Goes Acoustic for “Tired of Waiting” and “Go Get It”

Eric Bellinger is back with new music, serenading his lady on the new love anthem “Tired of Waiting.” The new single includes a special rendition of the hit song “Come Over” by the late Aaliyah.

In the second release, “Go Get It,” video, Bellinger shows how he is ready to spoil his lady with anything that she wants.

Later this month, Eric Bellinger will be joined by Taye Diggs and NE-YO to bring you The Black Pack. The trio will star in two original variety specials for The CW Network, The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence.

The Black Pack: We Three Kings will make its debut on Monday, Nov. 29, and The Black Pack: Excellence will have a debut date later.

Both specials are a salute to the talent of the Rat Pack, while bringing in modern appeal and retaining the joy. “The Black Pack” celebrates excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances and lighthearted repartee while inviting audiences to snuggle close to those they love, laugh and sing along with classic music.

The “We Three Kings” edition will be a holiday special of music, comedy and dance, while “Excellence” will focus on Black excellence and culture with a mix of musical and dance performances.