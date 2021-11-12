Erica Banks has returned with her new single, “Designer,” released via 1501 Certified Entertainment and Warner Records.

The new song and video brings Banks and bars of luxury flows, fitted over the Crime Mob classic “Stilletos (Pumps).”

“Chanel, Fendi, in the club” she raps. “If he ain’t ’bout a bag, why the fuck he in the cut.”

The new single comes on the heels of Erica Banks’ 2021 American Music Award nominations — for “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist,” and “Favorite Trending Song” for her hit single, “Buss It.”

You can see the new video below.