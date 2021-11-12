Joell Ortiz’s Autograph album is officially here. The new release has appearances and production from Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, KXNG Crooked, Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz, and Namir Blade among others.

“My creative process is pretty simple. I write to the music that moves me and speak my truth. That’s never wavered. Once I feel like I got all of my thoughts out, I put the pen down and listen to everything in its entirety. That’s usually where I figure out things like title and artwork” Joell said. “After listening to this body of work, I realized that I shared a lot of personal feelings, stories and ideas. Everything is authentic. This is signature me. Hence, the title. Autograph is an album from me to you. The old me, the current me, all of me. As usual, I hope you enjoy.”

You can tap into the new release below.

