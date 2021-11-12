Key Glock digs back into his Yellow Tape 2 album for his new video “Channel 5.” In the video, Key Glock takes over the anchor desk to give a nightly news update.

Key Glock’s headlines are: Glock rather work a 9-5 than trust a lady, if you mess with him you will end up on channel 5 and the biggest statement, Big Glock is SUPERSIZED.

You can check out the video below.

After rolling out a few bangers, last week Key Glock delivered the entire Yellow Tape 2. The new project is a sequel to last year’s Yellow Tape and comes 20 tracks deep.

The new release brings a whole lot of Glock, as he has no features throughout the entirety of the project.

Last month, Key Glock released his new video “Ambition for Cash.” The song is produced by legendary producer Tay Keith. In the video, Glock rolls with a squad of associates, including fellow Paper Route EMPIRE signee Snupe Bandz, and plots an elaborate heist at a local bank branch. Posing as customers, Glock and Snupe case the place before the rest of the crew arrives in a silver-plated Chevy to clean the place out.

You can see the video below.