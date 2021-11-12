New Edition will be taking the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards. The superstar R&B group will engage in the “Battle of Boston,” which will set New Edition against another famous Beantown boy band in New Kids on the Block.

This will be the first time that New Edition and New Kids on the Block will share the stage together. Two-time AMA winners New Edition will make a much-anticipated return having last performed at the AMAs in 1997, while this will mark the return of two-time AMA winners New Kids on the Block, who last performed on the show in 2010.

Additional performers include Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, and Jason Aldean.

We’re sharing the stage with @NewEdition for the first time ever! History! This special performance at the #AMAs is one you don’t want to miss. Tune in Sunday, 11/21 at 8/7c! 🤖❤️#NKOTBxAMAs https://t.co/lF4CKHNGc2 pic.twitter.com/rHNhgciXh5 — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) November 11, 2021

Cardi B has been announced as the host of the 2021 American Music Awards. The show, hosted by MRC Live & Alternative and ABC, will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21.

This is the first time that Cardi will serve as a host, leading music’s hottest night of the year through showstopping performances and moments.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,“ stated Cardi B. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

In her career, Cardi has won five AMAs and performed I Like It” in 2018 with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Cardi B will join a long lineage of global superstar AMA hosts – Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and last year’s host Taraji P. Henson.