Chicago rapper Polo G has today released the film clip to his highly-anticipated new single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” produced by Sydney’s multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated producer and composer Khaled Rohaim and Travis Sayles (Meek Mill, Mary J Blige, Lupe Fiasco, T.I + more). This lead single is from his forthcoming deluxe album Hall of Fame 2.0 to be released on December 3, as a follow up to the number 1 charting, Gold-certified original Hall of Fame released in mid-June on Columbia early this year.

Emerging super-producer Khaled Rohaim himself has recently produced hits for the likes of Rihanna, The Kid Laroi, Ty Dolla $ign, Trippie Redd, E-40, DJ Mustard, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD, OneFour amongst others, cementing himself as one of the most wanted producers internationally.

Hall Of Fame 2.0 will feature 14 new songs including this modern take on the classic Michael Jackson song, which was originally released in 1987 on his classic seventh studio album Bad.

Polo G’s Hall Of Fame album debuted at #1 on the Billboard top 200 in June and has already amassed over 2 Billion streams globally. The album featured the record-breaking 4X Platinum #1 single “RAPSTAR,” which garnered Polo his first award nomination at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop Video and is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop and Best Hip Hop Song at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 22nd.