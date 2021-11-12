Rick Ross is gearing up for his new album Richer Than I Ever Been. Before the new album hits the streets, Rozay teamed with Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage for “Outlawz.”

The biggest boss in the game will release the new album on Dec. 10, but the new video pairs him and 21 to skate across the production, with Jazmine Sullivan serving as the perfect bridge.

Richer Than I Ever Been was announced by Ross during Miami Heat’s home game against the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The album is set to redefine RICH as far more than money, but more importantly, happiness, health, family, self-reflection, and growth.

You can hear the new single below.