Superman is back in the building. The Carolina Panthers have resigned their former NFL MVP Cam Newton. Per The Athletic’s Joseph Person, Newton will sign a one-year deal with the Panthers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal is worth up to $10 million, with $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

The No. 1 pick of the 2011 draft, Newton racked up a 68-55-1 record in 124 games as Carolina’s starting quarterback, completing 60 percent of his passes for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He also rushed for 58 touchdowns for the Panthers.

He was the 2015 MVP, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a conference championship. Carolina lost to Denver in Super Bowl 50.

The Panthers are without their starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who suffered a shoulder injury Sunday that will sideline him for four to six weeks.

The Panthers are thin at the quarterback position. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to start for the team this week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers also signed Matt Barkley to their active roster off of the Titans’ practice squad.

Once Newton settles himself in, he will be expected to start next week and give the organization a shot of confidence and hopefully some stability at the quarterback position.