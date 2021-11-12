Hollywood just landed another star. Odell Beckham Jr has decided to take his talents to the Los Angeles Rams.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

The Cleveland Browns released Beckham last week after two-plus seasons that saw him fail to equal the level of success he had as a three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants. Beckham was considering the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers but ultimately went with the opportunity to play in LA.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Thursday he has a lot of respect for Beckham, whom he played with at a Pro Bowl. He loves Beckham for being “outstanding” both when the ball is in the air and after the catch and said he was “excited” to be able to work with him on the Rams.

“It’s an opportunity for us as a team, it’s an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us. What our room is about in the receiver room is pretty special. I know he’ll fit right in and continue to get better and hopefully help us as a team,” Stafford said.

The Rams already have the number one ranked offense now adding a motivated Beckham to the mix will only prove problems for the rest of the league.