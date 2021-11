In a short clip to advertise the upcoming show, controversial country star Lil Nas X is set to appear on Maury next Wednesday in which the “Old Town Road” will confront his ex, dancer Yai Ariza, about having a secret wife and child,

It’s slated to be a follow-up to “That’s What I Want” track, which chronicles Nas X finding out that his lover has a wife and kid on the side. See the clip from the upcoming episode below.