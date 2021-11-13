Bizzy Crook is continuing to push his career to the next level, teaming with 42 Dugg for the new single “Played Out.”

“Played Out” is a single directed to everyone who attempted to play Crook. That list includes friends involved in short-lived friendships and baes of past relationships.

“Ex [bleep] tried to play me look at how that played out” Crook rhymes.

Advertisement

This track serves as the leading single from Crook’s upcoming album, La Pharmacia releasing on 12/3/21, executive produced by Grammy-nominated producer, Foreign Teck.

You can tap into it below.