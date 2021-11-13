A California judge terminated pop star Britney Spears conservatorship effective immediately.

Britney Spears had been under the conservatorship for 13 years and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the court ordered arrangement during a hearing on Friday.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Penny said, making her ruling in less than half an hour into the brief hearing. “The conservatorship is hereby terminated.”

Advertisement

The judge also said she did not have to submit to any declaration of her capacity.

Britney’s father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator in September after he had held the role for over 13 years.

Britney is now free to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008. Spears is valued at more than $50 million.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer shared her excitement of the big news on social media. Brit thanked her fans and said that she thought she would cry the rest of the day, with the quote, “best day ever…praise the Lord.”

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney



🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

This story has drawn widespread attention, from Britney’s fans, politicians and celebs alike. We have some of their reactions to her conservatorship termination below from Twitter.

Never underestimate Britney she has not only broken so many music industry records but more importantly she broke out of a Conservatorship system that was designed to keep her locked up for the rest of her life. #BritneySpears #FreedBritney #BritneyIsFree — Blover (@luckySGM) November 13, 2021

We love to see it. Brittney is finally free.

Yesterday the hotel played so many Britney Spears songs and I was here for it! #BritneyIsFree 🤍 — Brit (@joyful_brit) November 13, 2021

Share your comments with us on social media.