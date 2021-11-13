Nicki Minaj is officially a diamond-selling artist. Nicki’s smash hit “Super Bass” has officially sold 10 million units. In celebration, Minaj showed off the diamond plaque and penned a message to her fans and those who helped make the achievement happen on Instagram.

“Thank you for over a decade of support,” Nicki wrote. “#Barbz (special thx to Ester Dean, Kane, Juice, Taylor Swift, Sofia Grace & Rosie, Ellen, Young Money/Cash Money & Republic. This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way.”

Advertisement