According to a report from AP News, the son of Hall Of Fame basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing his neighbor near his Southern California home with a hunting knife in a dispute over trash cans, according to Orange County prosecutors.

29-year-old Adam Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.

Abdul-Jabbar’s sentenced was stayed until January 7, which would give him time to apply for home confinement instead of active incarceration, but probation officials will ultimately decide if he qualifies for home confinement. Prosecutors sought a seven year prison sentence and rejected the plea deal.

According to the report, Abdul-Jabbar stabbed the 60-year-old neighbor several times in the back of the head on June 9 of last year after the man confronted him about failing to take in trash cans for Abdul-Jabbar’s elderly roommate, prosecutors said. The elderly man suffered a fractured skull and nearly died of blood loss after collapsing outside of the emergency room.

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said after the sentencing. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured.”

“We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time,” Spitzer said.